Clarion Baseball: Golden Eagles Fall in Midweek Clash to Bloomsburg

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle baseball team hosted a PSAC East opponent in a midweek crossover on Tuesday, with Clarion falling by a 9-3 score to Bloomsburg at Memorial Stadium in a nine-inning game.

Both teams used a host of subs and pitchers to get through the brief respite between divisional play, though the Huskies got the better of the action. Both teams finished with 11 hits and two extra base hits, but Bloomsburg drew eight walks to supplement their offensive output.

Scott McManamon (pictured above) hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field fence ­in the fourth inning that cut the Huskies’ lead to 3-1. Bloomsburg had previously scored two runs in the first inning off starter Dan Miller, with Carter Chasanov hitting a sacrifice fly and Brandon Ernst rapping an RBI single. Tyler Wiik added an RBI single to center field in the third inning, giving Bloomsburg a 3-0 lead.

Miller finished the game having allowed just three runs in four innings of action, striking out three Huskies. He gave way to Max Engel in the fifth inning, with Engel allowing five runs in his two innings of work. Isaac Schleich worked three innings of one-run relief to close the game.

Bloomsburg built a 9-1 lead through seven innings, with Anthony Viggiano capping the scoring for the Huskies with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Clarion got one of those runs back in the bottom of the eighth inning, starting with Erik Rank’s leadoff double to deep left field setting the table. He advanced to third on Michael Proios’ fly ball to deep right field, and Brett Pitzer scored him with an RBI groundout to second base. The Golden Eagles put runners on the corner with two outs after Sam Economy and Sam Felner hit back-to-back singles, but Alfredo Hurtado grounded out to short to end the inning.

Clarion tacked on another run late in the game, scoring in the bottom of the ninth with a nice display of hitting. Connor Booth hit a soft liner to right field to lead off the inning, and then took second base on a passed ball. Brycen Dinkfelt advanced him to third on a flyout to right field and Proios drove him home, pulling an RBI single to left.

