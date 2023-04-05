Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easter Lamb Cake

Add this dessert to your upcoming Easter celebration!

Ingredients

3 large egg whites

1/2 cup butter, softened



1 cup sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt3/4 cup 2% milk1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

3-3/4 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Assorted decorations: Sweetened shredded coconut, sprinkles, and jelly beans

Directions

-Place egg whites in a small bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. Thoroughly grease and flour inside of a 3D lamb cake pan.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, sift flour, baking powder, and salt together twice; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Add cream of tartar to egg whites; with clean beaters, beat on high speed just until stiff but not dry. Fold a fourth of the whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining whites.

-Gently transfer to the bottom half of the mold (the bottom half is the face of the lamb). Place top mold (back of lamb) on top, interlocking seams (make sure half with vent hole is on top to permit steam to escape). Place on a baking sheet.

-Bake until a toothpick inserted in the vent hole comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Frost cake. Attach sprinkles for the eyes and nose; sprinkle the body with coconut. If desired, decorate with additional coconut and jelly beans.

