Clarion-Limestone Survives North Clarion Rally; Karns City Softball Wins Another Slugfest; Gremlins’ Track and Field Teams Earn Sweep of Redbank

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Jordan Hesdon went 3 for 4 with a doubled, three runs scored, and three RBIs as the Clarion-Limestone baseball team wiggled out of two huge jams in the final two innings against North Clarion to emerge with a 7-5 win on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Kohen Kemmer gets set to pitch for Clarion-Limestone/photo by Diane Lutz)

Tommy Smith also went 3 for 4 for the Lions. He also struck out 10 in 3 1/3 innings.

North Clarion led 1-0 after the first inning on an RBI single by Peters.

But C-L answered with two runs in the top of the third on a run-scoring single by Hesdon, who scored on a double by Brayden Murray.

North Clarion tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Drake Irwin

The Lions moved ahead 3-2 with a run in the fifth and then took a 7-2 lead with a four-run sixth, keyed by a two-run double by Hesdon.

The Wolves, though, didn’t go quietly, plating three runs in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to two runs.

Kohen Kemmer, though, was able to get out of that jam and then found himself in another after Irwin and Aiden Hartle singled to lead off the seventh, followed by a walk to Wade Peters to load the bases with no one out.

Kemmer got a line out to Hesdon in shallow center, a strikeout, and then a groundout to end the game.

Hartle, Irwin, and Peters each had two hits for North Clarion.

Hartle got the loss, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

CLARION 16, CRANBERRY 2

Dawson Smail went 2 for 2 with a double, three walks, three runs scored and three RBI as the Bobcats scored 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to down the Berries.

Derek Smail also had a big afternoon for Clarion, going 3 for 3 with a home run, double and a pair of runs scored.

Matt Alston also had a three-hit day, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

Devon Lauer picked up the win, striking out five and giving up just one hit in four innings.

The game was scoreless through three innings before scoring three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead.

The Bobcats broke the game open with six in the top of the fifth and led 16-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Cranberry, which managed just two hits, scored twice in the sixth.

MONITEAU 16, WEST SHAMOKIN 5

Brock Matthews homered and drove in six runs as the Warriors rolled.

Matthews had three hits.

Dawson Wallace doubled as part of his multi-hit day and Derrik Creedon-Moyer, Landon Kelly and Connor Ealy also had two hits for Moniteau.

Wallace got the win, striking out seven in six innings of work. He have up five hits and five runs, three earned.

The Warriors led 7-0 after two innings and 8-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth when West Shamokin got back into the game with a four-spot to cut the lead to 8-5.

Moniteau, though, erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh.

UNION/A-C VALLEY 17, FOREST 1

Adrian Schmoll homered and had four RBIs and Sebastian Link tripled and drove in two as the Falcon Knights put up 10 runs in the first inning on the way to this three-inning win.

Bailey Crissman also drove in a pair of runs for Union/A-C Valley, which had 15 hits.

Link got the win, striking out three in his perfect inning of work.

Alex Preston and Lane Bauer also threw two no-hit innings for the Falcon Knights.

KARNS CITY 15, KEYSTONE 0

Wyatt Fleming, Mallick Metcalfe, Troy Nagel, and Koen Williams each doubled and Jacob Callihan tripled as the Gremlins beat the Panthers in three innings.

Karns City scored 10 in the top of the third.

Jacob Jones picked up the win, striking out five in three innings.

Cole Henry had the lone hit for Keystone, a double.

SOFTBALL

Karns City certainly likes slugfests.

The Gremlins were in another against Keystone, pounding out 14 hits in a 15-13 win.

Addison Burrows, Jess Dunn, and Jada Polczynski each had three hits and Nicole Taylor drove in three for the Gremlins, who led 12-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

But Keystone answered with seven of its own in the bottom of the frame, keyed by a grand slam by Natalie Bowser to close to 12-8.

The Panthers got two more in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 12-10 before Karns City got three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

The Gremlins needed them as Keystone scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and loaded the bases with two outs before Lyrik Reed ended the game with a strikeout.

Reed got the save. Burrows picked up the win.

Leah Exley got the loss for Keystone.

Bowser drove in six and had three hits. Exley added a pair of singles for the Panthers.

Dunn has two doubles and Polczynski, Reed, and Burrows also doubled for Karns City.

Taylor had a triple.

The Gremlins stole eight bases.

MONITEAU 10, WEST SHAMOKIN 6

Autumn Stewart homered, doubled, and drove in four as the Warriors scored four in the first on the way to a win.

Mariska Shunk also had two hits for Moniteau.

Emma Covert got the win in the circle, giving up one earned run in four innings of relief.

Addy Williams also had a double for the Warriors.

TRACK AND FIELD

Chloe Fritch and Ava Fox each won a pair of events to lead the Karns City girls’ track and field team to a 98-52 win over Redbank Valley.

Fritch won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.2 seconds. She also finished first in the 300 hurdles at 49.8.

Fox won the triple jump at 30 feet, 1 inch, and the shot put at 29-4.

Mylee Harmon won three events for the Bulldogs, claiming firsts in the 100 dash (12.9), the 400 run (1:02.1), and the high jump (5-1).

Alivia Huffman won the long jump (15-2) and the javelin (99-11)

The Karns City boys also got an 86-64 win over Redbank.

Levi Hawk win the 110 hurdles (16.6) and the 300 hurdles (44.1) while Landon Wilson had a hand in four event wins, running legs of the Gremlins’ winning 4×800 and 4×400 relays as well as claiming firsts in the 400 dash (56.4) and the pole vault (11-6).

Aiden Ortz won the long jump (21-10) and the triple jump (41-2) for the Bulldogs.

