Clarion Rotary Club, Clarion Forest VNA to Host Multiphasic Blood Screening on May 6

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club and Clarion Forest VNA are hosting a Multiphasic Blood Screening event for the public on Saturday, May 6, at BHS Health & Wellness Center located at 330 North Point Drive-Trinity Point, in Clarion.

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

To register, scan code in the image below, call 814-226-1673, or visit ClarionHosp-Multiphasic.rsvpify.com .

Screening is by appointment only, no walk-ins are accepted.

The cost of a Multiphasic Blood Screening is $75.00 and includes the following:

– Hemoglobin

– Hematocrit

– Red Blood Cell Count

– White Blood Cell Count

– Red Blood Cell Indices (MCV, MCH, MCHC, RDW)

– Platelet count

– Albumin

– Albumin/Globulin Ratio

– Anion Gap

– Bilirubin Total

– BUN/Creatinine Ratio

– Calcium

– Carbon Dioxide

– Chloride

– Creatinine

– Calculated Osmolality

– EGFR

– Globulin

– Glucose

– Phosphatase, Alkaline

– Potassium

– Protein Total

– Sodium

– Transferase Aspartate Amino (AST)

– Transferase Alanine Amino (ALT)

– Urea Nitrogen (BUN)

– TSH

– Cholesterol

– HDL Cholesterol

– Triglycerides

– LDL Cholesterol

– Cholesterol/HDL Ratio

– Non-HDL Cholesterol

For an additional fee, you may also request the following screenings:

– A1C – $25.00

– Prostate-Specific Antigen – $25.00

– Vitamin D – $25.00

Please note, a 12-hour fast is recommended. These screenings are not covered by Medicare or Insurance. You may pre-pay with a credit card or check. Cash will not be accepted.

