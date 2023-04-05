Featured Local Job: Truck Driver

DTA is seeking Class A & B CDL drivers for tractor-trailer and triaxle positions.

Description:

For tractor-trailer drivers, there are a variety of trailer options available, such as dump, flatbed, and walking floor. We offer local delivery routes to ensure being home every night and over-the-road positions. A successful candidate must have a valid CDL, clean MVR, capability to pass a drug test, stable work history, at least 23 years of age, and a minimum of two years of commercial driving experience.

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night or Over-the-Road

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040.



