Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 2:48 PM Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Franklin July 27, 1946, a beloved son of the late: LaRue R. and Virginia Ruth McElreath Boals.

For 43 years, Sam had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Sandycreek Township.

He was the former co-owner of Sam’s Place Country Western Dance Club in Franklin for about 10 years.

He enjoyed roller skating in his youth, and it was there that he had met his future wife-to-be, Gloria.

He also participated in roller hockey growing up.

Sam was a master heavy equipment operator, and could almost effortlessly operate any machine.

He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, fishing, and tinkering with autobody and car repair.

He was married September 23, 1972 at St. Stephen’s Church in Oil City to the former Gloria J. Campagna, who survives.

The couple had just celebrated their Fifty Year Golden Wedding Anniversary this past September.

In addition to his beloved wife, Sam is survived by his children: Theresa L. Mosko and her husband, Rich of Franklin; and Shawn G. Boals and his wife, Stacy also of Franklin; and his beloved cat, PeeWee.

He is further survived by a half-sister, Faye Harris of Cleveland, TN; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James Campagna and his wife, Donna of Seneca; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy Mason and her husband, Brian also of Seneca; and sisters-in-law: Judy Eckelberger of Lakeland, FL; Linda Hill of Seneca; Mary Stearns also of Seneca; and Hazel Boals of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a brother, Richard A. Boals; three brothers-in-law: Dennis Eckelberger; William Hill; and Timothy Stearns; and by his sister-in-law, Patricia DePew; and his beloved dog, Ashley.

Visitation will be held Good Friday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding. Immediately following Mass, all are welcome to Cenedella Hall at the former St. Patrick School for lunch and time of fellowship.

Private interment will be in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contribution, if desired may be directed to either: The Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232; The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.