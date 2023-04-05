Mark Kistler, 59, of Seneca, passed away at 10:27 A.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Per Mark’s request, visitation will be private for family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

