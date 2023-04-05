New Bethlehem’s Valley Thrift Shop Marks Four Decades of Volunteer Service

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Valley Thrift Shop, a mission started by local churches to help those in need, celebrated its 40th anniversary of serving the New Bethlehem community with an open house, door prizes, and refreshments on March 23 and 24.

The thrift store offers clothing, household items, decorative pieces, books, holiday items, jewelry, games, CDs, and DVDs, all donated by the community and sold at reasonable prices, with proceeds going towards supporting local non-profits.

Located at 224 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa., the store is operated entirely by volunteers, with current co-directors Debbie Silvis and Judy Jacklin leading a team of 51 volunteers, many of whom are members of AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program, sponsored by Community Action Inc.

Over the past four decades, the store has seen hundreds of volunteers.

As April marks National Volunteer Month, Community Action, Inc. thanked Valley Thrift Shop volunteers for their tireless efforts in making a difference in people’s lives and their community.

Valley Thrift Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and accepts donations during store hours. If interested in volunteering or looking for volunteer opportunities, contact Community Action, Inc.’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program at (814) 226-4785 or [email protected]

