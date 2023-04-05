Rick’s Racing Roundup: Warmer Weather Means Racing Action Around the Corner

Warmer and dryer weather is just around the corner, which means the local racing season is about to get underway here in western Pennsylvania.

(Photo: Sprint Cars will be the main attraction at Knox Raceway in 2023. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

This Friday, April 7, Lernerville Speedway will open its gates for the first of two practice nights before the regular season gets underway Friday April 21. Fab Four racing will highlight most Friday nights once again at the Sarver oval.

Plenty of specials will fill out the card at Lernerville highlighted by the annual 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Series and the new High Limit Sprint Car Series with both shows paying a cool 50,000 dollars to the winner. The All-Star Circuit of Champions will also return for the 32nd Annual Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup.

Tri-City Raceway, just north of Franklin, will open its gates for the fourth consecutive season of Sunday Thunder under owner Merle Black. Tri-City will kick the 2023 season on Sunday April 30 after an open practice a week earlier on April 23.

410 sprint cars and small block modifieds will headline the weekly Sunday shows again at the Venango county oval this season. Pro stocks and four-cylinder stocks will round out the weekly card.

Specials this season at Tri-City include the return of the FAST Sprint Car Series in July and the Western Pennsylvania Speedweek final on Sunday June 4. The BRP Modified Tour will be back at Tri-City in May while the BOSS Wingless Sprint Series will make its first ever visit to the track on August 13.

The newly reopened Knox Raceway will be back in action again this season with another specials only format. Although it will be a more ambitious schedule with the 410 sprint cars going from two shows last season to seven this season. The FAST Series will be back to open the season on Sunday May 14, followed by the return of Western Pennsylvania Speedweek on Wednesday May 31.

The BOSS Wingless Series will make their first ever visit to Knox on June 11 along with several concerts and demolition derbies throughout the season. A May 6 demo derby will be the first event at the Knox oval.

Just across the border in Hartford, Ohio Sharon Speedway will again host many 410 sprint car and big block modified specials in 2023 along with their regular Saturday night racing programs. Both the World of Outlaws sprint cars and All-Star Circuit of Champions will each make two visits this season including Ohio Speedweek and the Lou Blaney Memorial. Sharon will also be part of the popular Western Pennsylvania Speedweek again this season.

The World of Outlaws late models will also be back for a big three day show in May. Sharon has also announced they will join DIRTVision’s line up of tracks broadcast online from across the country on pay-per-view each week. This will also feature two special Wednesday night shows featuring the 410 sprint cars.

Along with Sharon, all the World of Outlaws races can be streamed live on DIRTVision.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons here in western Pennsylvania, with tons of special shows along with the great weekly racing. Be sure to mark your calendars so you can get out and enjoy some of the great action that will be getting underway before you know it.

