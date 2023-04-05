Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on October 31, 1931, in Venango County, to the late Herbert and Rose (Eckel) Moran.

She was employed by Riverside as a Cashier for over thirty years.

Rose was a proud member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her family and often cooked dinner for them on Sundays and Wednesdays.

One of her favorite hobbies was teasing her grandchildren.

She enjoyed playing Dominos and other board games.

You could often find her snuggled up with a good book or watching Steve Harvey on TV.

Rose loved spending time outdoors; she planted beautiful flowers in the flowerbeds surrounding her house, enjoyed going camping, and traveling to Florida and South Carolina.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her children, Robert E. Kriek of Franklin, Andrea L. Baker of Utica, and Michaeleen R. Ace and her husband, Melvin “Butch” of Franklin; her grandchildren, Robert C. Kriek, Dawn M. Kriek and her significant other, Kim Woods, Brandon R. Kriek, Russell L. Baker and his wife, Tami, Scott L. Baker and his wife, Louise, Jason K. Ace and his wife, Carrie, and Justin M. Ace and his wife, Joanne; her great-grandchildren, Austin Plummer and his wife, Brandi, Kaitlynn Kriek, Ryan Kriek and his fiancee, Annette, Derek Baker and his significant other, Addie, Nathan Ace and his significant other, Brianna, Mason Kilgore, Jordan Ace, Keagon Ace, Drew Ace, and Evan Ace; her great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Matthew, Sophia, and one on the way; her brothers, Joseph Moran and his wife, Linda of Los Angeles, CA and John “Jack” Moran of MI; and former son-in-law, Russell “Butch” Baker.

In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Kriek, Louis Irwin, and Thomas McKenzie; her sisters, Helen Caccavo, Bernice Mihm, and Dorothy Brundage; sister-in-law, Therese Moran, and brother-in-law, Robert Brundage.

Family and friends will be received at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 4pm – 8pm.

Funeral services for Rose will be held at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 am.

Rose will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rose’s memory to the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty St., Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Rose’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

