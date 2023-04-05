SPONSORED: Join Northern Pennsylvania Regional College for an Open House on April 18
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Attend the Open House and learn all about NPRC’s academic offerings, admissions process and how they can help you get started towards a college degree.
Prospective students can attend virtually or at one of five locations: Elkland, Franklin, Meadville, St. Marys, or Union City.
For more information visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.