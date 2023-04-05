 

Thomas Vorse Jr

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-nf4rkLyeGK (1)Thomas Vorse Jr, age 84, of Lake City, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023.

He was born in Erie on October 20, 1938, a son of the late Thomas and Lucille Brown Vorse Sr.

Thomas had a varied academic career and spent most of his life in the medical profession as a LPN and Surgical Technician.

He was employed with St. Vincent Health Center for 44 years as well as Erie Aviation, Presque Isle Brass & Woodwind, St. John the Evangelist School and Weislogel Food Mart.

He enjoyed traveling, painting and was a long time member of Family Motor Coach Association as well as Grace Episcopal, Lake City Presbyterian, St. John the Evangelist and The Federated Church.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brothers, Douglas and David Vorse.

He is survived by his wife, Verla Fulmer Vorse and his daughters: Michele (Michael) Gresh of Girard, Melinda (Gary) Homan of Cranesville, Monica (Robert) Zeigler of Lake City, Marcia (John) Sargent of East Springfield, Melanie Vorse and Marjorie Sullivan of Florida.

Thomas is also survived by his brother, Chuck Vorse of McKean and his sister Beverly Terriberry of Erie; Uncle, Donald Brown; Grandchildren; Shellie (Tom) Chorney, Victor Ziegler, Darlene Martin, Rachael (Eric) Ott, Lisa Ziegler, Rebecca (Kendall) Hunter, Tiffani Homan, and Ella, Lisa, Matthew, Johnny Sargent.

He is further survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 11 am until the time of the service at 1 pm at Burton Funeral Home 525 Main ST. E, Girard.

Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.burtonquinnscott.com/.


