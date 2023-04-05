Two Union High School Students Selected for PMEA All-State Festival

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two Union High School students were selected for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival.

(Pictured above: Claire DiGiammarino and Carl Elder, PMEA All-State musicians.)

To be chosen for the PMEA All-State Festival is a prestigious achievement for any high school musician.

Claire DiGiammarino earned a place in PMEA All-State Festival Wind Ensemble. She auditioned for the PMEA festival and performed for a panel of judges. Her impressive performance earned her a spot in the PMEA Wind Ensemble.

Carl Elder earned a place in PMEA All-State Festival Choir. His impressive performance in front of a panel of judges earned him a spot in the PMEA Choir.

Both musicians have achieved the highest level a high school musician can achieve. They will be performing alongside other top student musicians from across the state.

Lisa E. Hummel and David G. Gibson, both music teachers from Union High School, stated “We are extremely excited for this opportunity for our two students!”

The students will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos from April 19-22, 2023. Nationally recognized conductors at the convention will direct the group which will rehearse for two days and conclude with a performance. This is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania and a unique performance experience.

“We congratulate the student musicians that have been selected to be part of the 2023 PMEA All-State Festival,” commented PMEA President and music educator in the Octorara Area School District Scott Cullen. “Coming together for a unique performance experience like the PMEA All-State Festival is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania. They represent all of the amazing music programs from across the Commonwealth. What these students can do as an ensemble in a few short days and hours together is truly remarkable.”

About PMEA

The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the musical development of all Pennsylvanians. PMEA is affiliated with The National Association for Music Education, NAfME.

