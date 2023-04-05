Union/A-C Valley Boys Track and Field Team Sweeps DCC and Johnsonburg



JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump as the Union/A-C Valley boys track and field team beat Johnsonburg, 97-51, and DuBois Central Catholic, 111-32, on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Hayden Smith sprints down the runway in the long jump for Union/A-C Valley/photo by Lori Blauser)

Smith, the defending PIAA Class 2A champion in the high jump, also won the long jump at 18-9.

Landon Chalmers won three events, claiming firsts in the shot put (45-7), discus (147-8) and javelin (126-7).

Sam Morganti was also won three overall events with first-place finishes in the 400 run (53.73) and the 200 dash (24.16). He also ran a leg of the Union/A-C Valley winning 4×100 relay along with Aiden Fox, Skyler Roxbury and Logan Skibinski.

On the girls side, Johnsonburg downed Union/A-C Valley, 76-60, and the Falcon Knights also fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 107-42.

Johnsonburg freshman Annasophia Stauffer won three overall events, winning the 100 dash (12.84), the 400 run (1:02.63) and the 200 dash (26.98).

Daniella Farkas, Evie Bliss, Hannah Ithen and Drew Whitcomb won overall individual events for Union/A-C Valley.

Farkas won the 300 hurdles (54.42), Bliss the javelin (136-10), Ithen the long jump (15-4) and Whitcomb the triple jump (28-7).

