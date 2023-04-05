 

Charges Filed Against Individuals in Viral Snapchat Dog Abuse Video

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 @ 04:04 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Gaven-Rinker-and-Kaylynn-Kachik-ChargedVENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — A widely circulated Snapchat video showing a dog being given an alcoholic drink has led to animal cruelty charges against two individuals in Venango County.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the Venango County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) said they received a copy of the video taken on March 24, 2023, which depicts an individual restraining the dog while another pours an alcoholic drink into its mouth and throat.

The video was widely viewed on multiple social media sites. The VCSO received numerous complaints from the public, says the release.

Deputies from VCSO, who are sworn as Humane Society Police Officers (HSPOs), conducted an investigation into the incident. Through their investigation, they were able to identify the individuals, location, and the dog involved in the incident. They were also able to confirm that the liquid in the video was indeed an alcoholic drink, according to the release.

Court records indicate the two people charged in the incident are Gaven James Rinker, 27, of Rouseville, and Kalynn Kachik, 27, of Franklin.

Oakley, the dog seen in the video, from a January 2, 2019 Facebook post on Gaven Rinker’s account.

According to court records, Rinker and Kachik each face one count of Cruelty to Animals, a summary offense.

A third known female who can seen in the viral video has not been charged according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A representative of the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the current custody of the dog, though Theresa Weldon, President of Precious Paws in Franklin, confirmed to exploreVenango.com that the animal is in the custody of a family member of Rinker.


