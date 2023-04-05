Two-Vehicle Crash Reported in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322 near its intersection with Crestmont Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 5:17 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

