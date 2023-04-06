7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 10 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
