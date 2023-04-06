 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 10 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.