Area Man With Suspended License Facing Charges After Allegedly Crashing into Jeep Seriously Injuring Driver in Newbie

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges moved forward in court against an Oil City man with a suspended license who is accused of seriously injuring a driver in a crash in New Bethlehem.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 22-year-old Devin Lee Flockerzi, of Oil City, were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 4, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, Felony 3

Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Flockerzi’s case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department was dispatched around 8:02 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, to a motor vehicle accident located on Wood Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, involving two vehicles with injuries.

Upon arriving on the scene of the accident, a black 2021 Jeep Compass was the lead vehicle that appeared to be rear-ended by a black 2019 Ram truck, the complaint states.

As emergency crews worked to get the driver of the Jeep Compass out for transport to the hospital, police interviewed the driver of the Ram truck. The driver of the truck was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and when he was asked what happened, he stated he fell asleep and hit the other vehicle, according to the complaint.

When asked for vehicle information, he produced a Pennsylvania photo license that identified him as Devin Lee Flockerzi. When he did not produce an insurance card, he was asked if he had insurance on his vehicle, and Flockerzi responded “no,” the complaint notes.

Upon running Flockerzi’s Pennsylvania operator’s number with Clarion County 9-1-1, it was determined his driver’s license was suspended, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Jeep was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by a medical helicopter due to the possible serious injuries he had suffered in the rear-end collision.

Police interviewed the driver of the Jeep while he was in the ICU at the hospital. He was asked what had happened, and he stated he was waiting for the red light at Wood Street and Broad Street to change to green when he was struck from behind by the other vehicle, the complaint notes.

He was asked to provide a copy of the medical report to assist in the investigation, and he agreed to the release of the information, the complaint states.

Based on the information provided in the medical report, along with Flockerzi admitting to causing the accident due to falling asleep that injured the other driver, police are requesting an issuance of process for Flockerzi, the complaint indicates.

Flockerzi was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.