Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach.

She was born January 6, 1925 in Franklin, PA.

She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City, PA High School in 1942.

After receiving her pilot license, she moved to the Washington, DC area in 1944, where she attended tow target flight training and later transferred to ferrying aircraft to storage area.

In 1945 she became a civilian employee of the US Air Force.

Eighteen of these years were spent in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force located in the Pentagon.

Upon retirement in 1980 she was awarded the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.

In Washington, DC she was a water safety instructor for the American Red Cross for more than 20 years and was active in the Job’s Daughters International.

She was a Girl Scout Leader and served on the board of directors of the National Capitol Council of the Girl Scouts of America.

She moved to Vero Beach in 1980 and became a charter member of the Alliance for the Arts, now known as the Vero Beach Museum of Art, servicing as docent, volunteer and staff member.

In 2009 she was honored to be named the first docent Emerita.

Due to an on the job accident, she had to retire in October 2014.

She was a 35 year volunteer with the Indian River Memorial Center Auxiliary and was Village Green correspondent for the Press Journal for 18 years.

She was a member of the Venango Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a collector of antique hatpins which are now in the collection of the Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL.

Surviving are a daughter, Diane Thoms of Lafayette, CO; brother, Michael Richards of Tilghman Island, MD; two grandsons: Mitchell and Nicholas Thoms; one great granddaughter; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews and their families. Two of her nephews reside in Vero Beach: Robert Faller (Cheryl) and Patrick Faller (Mary).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Frank Richards, two sisters; Helen N. Faller and Janus Hope Richards, and two brothers: Bryan E. Nicklin and David T. Richards.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, PO Box 344, Tilghman, MD 21671.

Arrangements under the direction of Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Vero Beach, FL., with inurnment in Sunset Hill Memorial Park, Cranberry, PA.

There will be no visitation.

Family will honor Betty privately at a date to be determined.

A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.