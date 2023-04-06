 

Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Chris Deitz

Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Chris Deitz - Bev AirBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Chris Deitz.

Chris began his career at Beverage-Air in February of 1997 and currently works Line 8.

Chris has been a valued employee at Beverage-Air for 26 years! Not only does he do his job quickly and efficiently, he always does it with a smile on his face.

He has a very friendly personality and is always helpful when needed.

Chris mentioned past and current coworkers he has had over the years that have been particularly helpful to him–such as Jim Rush and Randy Miller–and pointed out his main goal has always been “about putting out a quality product.”

He credits the four years he spent in the Air Force for teaching him discipline, but mostly he gives credit to his dad, Tom Dietz, for instilling a strong work ethic in him. Chris has been a respected employee throughout his tenure at Beverage-Air, and he demonstrates hard work and dedication.

Chris spends his time out of work with his girlfriend, Angellette Erwin, who is also his coworker. They enjoy golfing, fishing, and hunting. He has two grown daughters, Kayla and Maryah, and two grandsons, Axel and Finnick, who he enjoys spending time with.

