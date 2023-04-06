BREAKING NEWS: Arrest Made in Nellis Homicide

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — An arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of Marcy Suzette Nellis.

According to a release issued Thursday morning by the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, David Allen Bosely, 59, of 1605 West First Street, Oil City, around 10:43 a.m.

He was taken into custody without incident by Lieutenant Cory Ruditis of the Oil City Police Department and Trooper Adam Haun of the Pennsylvania State Police.

He has been charged with the following crimes: Homicide, Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Kidnapping, and Abuse of a Corpse.

The body of Marcy Suzette Nellis was discovered on the morning of March 27, 2023, after she was reported missing the previous evening. Search efforts were unsuccessful throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

The Aviation Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police first located the body. First responder, Trooper Andrew Falco, noticed abnormalities at the scene and secured the scene to allow the Oil City Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and Trooper Hilary Latshaw from the Forensics Services Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police to arrive and collect evidence.

An investigation into the death began immediately by the Oil City Police Department, working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police and detectives from the Venango County District Attorney’s Office.

Both the Oil City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police took immediate security measures beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, according to the release.

The measures included both marked and unmarked vehicle presence around the bike trail, as well as placing undercover officers on the bike trail and other various locations, and placing surveillance cameras at multiple locations, including near the suspect’s residence.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, an autopsy was performed in Erie County, which concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect in this case became an immediate person of interest, and evidence that was collected, which included a rape kit, was delivered to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Erie, on Friday, March 30, 2023. The Erie crime lab worked through the weekend, prioritizing this investigation for the safety of the community.

Upon completion of serology testing at the Erie crime lab, the evidence was transferred to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Greensburg, on Monday, April 3, 2023, where forensic scientists completed DNA profiling. Again, with this lab’s cooperation and prioritizing this investigation, the results were received on Thursday, April 6, 2023, linking the suspect to the crime.

The arrest of David Allen Bosely immediately followed.

“Because of the dedication, cooperation, and the outstanding efforts of these agencies, a suspect was identified, forensic evidence was collected and tested, and an arrest was immediately made,” said District Attorney Shawn White in the release.

