Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family.

He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton, PA.

Charles married Hazel Ann Conner on March 16, 1963, in Belltown, PA; Hazel preceded him in passing on March 5, 2016.

Charles was a pipeline construction worker who worked for several companies throughout his life.

He was a member of the Donahey Hill Church and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Charles enjoyed the outdoors, he especially enjoyed farming and was a lifelong animal lover.

Charles was also a proud marksman, who enjoyed shooting his firearms, as well as “playing” with his bull whip.

Above all else, Charles loved his family and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Charles is survived by three daughters; Brenda Hetrick; Barbara Armstrong; Lori Kelly; one sister; Lydia Green; five grandchildren; Sabrina (Rusty) Guzik; Charles Armstrong; Dawn Hetrick; Rikki Hetrick; Tala (Jesse Greeley) Boozer; two great grandchildren; Sierra Guzik; Richard Guzik; and several nieces, great nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many good friends made on the pipeline.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in passing by one sister; Freeda Alice (Alvin) Shutters; one brother; William (Gail) Thacher; three sons-in-law; Richard Hetrick; Charles Glass; Andy Deklevar; and two nephews; Alvin Shutters Jr.; and Marvin Shutters.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10am to 1pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 1:00pm and officiated by Pastor Glenn McQuown.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

