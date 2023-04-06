Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Ham with Honey-Chipotle Glaze

Your Easter celebration will be so simple to orchestrate with this sweet, smoky ham recipe at your fingertips!

Ingredients

1 fully cooked bone-in ham (8 to 10 pounds)

1 cup packed brown sugar



3 tablespoons honey2 tablespoons cider vinegar2-1/4 cups ginger ale4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced3 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Place ham on a rack in a roasting pan. Using a sharp knife, score the surface of the ham with 1/2-inch-deep cuts in a diamond pattern. Bake, uncovered, for 1-1/2 hours.

-Meanwhile, for the glaze, in a small saucepan, mix brown sugar, honey, vinegar, and ginger ale. Bring to a boil; cook until mixture is reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Reserve 1 cup mixture for sauce; keep warm.

-Brush ham with some of the remaining glaze. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 140°, about 30 minutes, brushing twice with additional glaze. Serve with reserved sauce.

