Criminal Charges Against Contractor Accused of Not Completing Project in Newbie Dismissed

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Lawrence County man who allegedly broke a contract for a construction job in New Bethlehem Borough were dismissed on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charge against 37-year-old Robert Edward Dillow, of Ellwood City, Lawrence County, was dismissed during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 4, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

The following charge was transferred to Non-Traffic Court:

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, an interview was conducted at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department on September 21, 2022, with a known victim from New Bethlehem Borough who reported that on August 10, 2021, he had entered into a contract agreement with Spartans Sheds for a 12’x24″ metal carport to be constructed.

The victim provided a copy of the agreement, along with a copy of the check cashed by Spartans Sheds. He also produced copies of text messages between him and Robert Dillow, the owner of the company, the complaint states.

According to the victim, he had contacted Dillow a number of times asking when the carport would be installed, and Dillow always gave excuses as to why the building was not erected, the complaint indicates.

The Southern Clarion County Chief of Police attempted to contact Dillow with the number provided by the complainant and the same number on the social media page for the business. The last attempt was on December 15, 2022, and a message was left by the Police Chief for Dillow to call the department, the complaint states.

On December 19, 2022, contact was made with New Castle-based State Police to assist with a follow-up with the address provided for Spartans Sheds. A trooper made contact with Dillow, who furnished information to the trooper. The trooper made contact with the Police Chief and provided a phone number for Dillow, the complaint indicates.

That same day, the Police Chief contacted Dillow and spoke to him. He was asked about the contract he had and why the building was not constructed. Dillow provided excuses as to why the building was not constructed, according to the complaint.

Dillow was requested to either pay back the deposit or erect the carport in the next two weeks or face criminal charges, the complaint states.

On January 5, 2022, Dillow reached out to the complainant about the confirmation of the delivery and installation. Other text communications followed, but, to date, the carport was never installed, according to the complaint.

The Police Chief attempted to call the builder on February 23, 2023, and there was no answer. A message was left, with no return call by the contractor, the complaint notes.

Charges against Dillow were filed in Judge Miller’s office on February 27, 2023.

