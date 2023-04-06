Dianne K. Dunlap, of Rocky Grove, died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca PA.

She was born November 12, 1965 in Grove City PA.

She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap.

Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983.

She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person.

Her first job was at Isly’s in Franklin.

Dianne attended Clarion University and moved to Clarion for 17 years.

While there she worked for Bill Holabaugh Beverage, Captain Loomis Six Pack Shop, the billing department for Clarion Hospital and USIS in Boyers.

She also worked for the billing department for UPMC Northwest in Seneca till they moved it to Pittsburgh.

She was accepted into a nurses training program through Meadville Medical Center.

She studied hard and received her Registered Nurses degree while working at Sheetzs on Allegheny Avenue in Franklin.

Dianne then became employed by Meadville Medical Center.

Dianne loved her nursing work and was loving, caring patient oriented wonderful nurse.

She continued there until she had to leave due to disabilities.

Dianne was a member of The Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

She started there when it was Liberty Street Church of God.

Even when she moved back home with her mom, she continued to attend church there.

She loved her church family and many other Clarion friends.

She enjoyed participating in the church’s live nativity each year.

Loved ones left behind to miss her are her mom Carolyn Dunlap of Rocky Grove, her brother Douglas K. Dunlap and his wife Barbara of Midland, her nieces Rebecca (Jason) Neville and sons of Ohio, Meggan (Josh) Hassell and son of Virginia, Rachael Geiger and fiancée Austin Andrews and sons of Cochranton and Nicole Dunlap of Cochranton; her nephew Dale R. Dunlap Jr of Prospect, Uncle Arthur Dunlap of Franklin and her precious “Son” Sampson her much loved dog.

Many friends and cousins also survive.

Loved ones who went ahead of her include her dad Richard W. Dunlap, her brother Dale R. Dunlap, Grandparents Mae & Arthur (Pete) Dunlap, Wilda and Harold (Wayne) McCune, Ada & Charles Haney; Aunts and uncles William L. Dunlap (Frances K. Brown), Wallace (Donna) Dunlap, Lois Dunlap, Francis and Adda Finch and Sadie (Donald) Tomlinson.

Dianne loved doing yard work, especially picking up sticks.

She loved putting in a vegetable garden, feeding the birds (the squirrels-not so much!!)

She was always busy.

She had many medical challenges and faced them with a quiet smile and determination to carry on.

Sadly, unfortunately and unexpectedly she lost her battle with her body on April 2.

She was a blessing to many and blessed by many.

If you were her relative or friend she loved you and treasured your friendship and you!

Heaven has gained and angel but, the loss on Earth is immeasurable.

Dianne’s family will hold a celebration of life Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA.

Time of gathering from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Dianne’s memorial service will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m.

The family suggests memorial donations in Dianne’s honor be sent to the Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232 or to Jamie’s Kids, 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin PA 16323.

Friends and family can share condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

