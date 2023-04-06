Featured Local Job: Long-Term Care Staff

 

Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 03:04 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking long-term care staff.

Current positions include:

  • Registered Nurses
  • Licensed Practical Nurses
  • Certified Nurse Aides
  • Resident Aides
  • Cooks
  • Housekeeping/Laundry Aide

Locations Include:

  • Brookville
  • Clarion
  • New Bethlehem
  • Ridgway
  • St. Marys

Benefits Include:

  • Medical, Dental, and Vision
  • PTO & Sick Time
  • 403b Retirement
  • Employee Discounts
  • Leave of Absences
  • EAP Program
  • Rewards and Recognition
  • Employee Wellness Program

Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!

Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.


