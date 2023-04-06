Featured Local Job: Probation Officer

Clarion County Probation Services is looking to hire a full time Probation Officer.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

JOB DESCRIPTION: Job Description Attached

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 18, 2023

POSITION OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court.

This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations.

Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; OR

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one (1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university (at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; OR

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical.

Pre-employment psychological.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state, and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction, and drug testing methods.

Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines, and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social, and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies,

placement staff, school officials and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attends training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and completes all certification requirements.

certification requirements.

certification requirements. Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and

approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feels objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes, or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically, work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

Court Administrator’s Office

Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County

Clarion County Court House 421 Main Street, Suite 34

Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214

Telephone: (814) 226-9351

Fax: (814) 226-1097

