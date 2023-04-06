Featured Local Job: Program Director

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring a full-time Program Director at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking an energetic, hands-on professional to fill the position of full-time YMCA Program Director in Clarion, Pa.

This position supervises sports programs and aquatics operations at the Clarion County YMCA under the direction of the Branch Director.

Primary job responsibilities include:

Leading, developing, and maintaining high-quality YMCA programs.

Supervise, and provide leadership, instruction, and motivation for aquatics and sports staff in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures.

Create a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes member safety, engagement, and satisfaction.

Exhibit the YMCA Mission through programs that strive for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This position involves some night and weekend responsibilities.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume by April 6, 2023.

Applications will be accepted by mail or via email to Mr. Jesse Kelley at [email protected]

Mail applications to Clarion County YMCA, Attn. Mr. Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

