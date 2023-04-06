Foxburg Golf Preservation, 1887 Project Making Strides Restoring Country Club

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) The Foxburg Golf Preservation has offered a progress update regarding the 1887 project that aims to promote the restoration and preservation of the oldest golf course in continuous use in the country.

Foxburg Golf Preservation, which was formed in 2020, includes a group of dedicated people who have been working to accomplish that goal. Starting with nothing but love and respect for the old course at Foxburg, much has been accomplished.

Much more remains to be done.

Golf has been played on the same grounds at Foxburg since 1887—136 years. It was originally played on the grounds surrounding the Fox mansion but was moved to the family’s pastures in the current location in 1887 to make it more accessible to the community. This small community has changed much over that time. The 1887 project is working to preserve this piece of American golf history.

There are two major parts to the goal:

1. Due to the decline in membership, public play, and the rise of maintenance costs, the old course has difficulty raising capital for upgrades to its infrastructure and appearance. Foxburg Golf Preservation intends to raise funds to ensure this historical site is preserved and restored and quite possibly becomes one of the best golf experiences in the Tri-State area.

2. The second aspect is to create a unique golf experience for the “modern golfer” by way of adding unique and historical architectural features that were very much embedded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The course’s overall length and level of difficulty will not be affected but will include more features that illustrate the history of “Golf Course Architecture.” Foxburg already contains a few of these historical features and intends to augment that aspect. When it is all done, you will be playing a “Golf Course Museum” of itself.

What has been accomplished so far?

Like any start-up, significant energy has been spent developing organizational elements. A board of directors was composed of 10 highly motivated people from varying backgrounds. Some are local to Foxburg and some live in other parts of Pennsylvania and the country. The committees of the board have been established to concentrate on specific areas necessary to accomplish the goal. The Foxburg Golf Preservation has worked to establish and define its relationships with Foxburg Country Club. It has also worked to establish relationships with representatives of local and state government, establishing a good base from which to work to preserve the Foxburg golf course.

One of the milestone accomplishments is the Conceptual Drawing and the inclusion of historic architectural features within the Master Renovation Improvement Plan.

The Conceptual Drawing–which has been approved by both the Country Club and Preservation boards–was created by golf historian and architect Ron Forse of Forse Golf Design. Forse worked closely with a committee from Foxburg Golf Preservation over the past year.

Forse Golf Design has worked on many historic courses across the country and has contributed much to the project. The Conceptual Drawing for the golf course will be available to view upon visiting the clubhouse this season.

Foxburg Golf Preservation expects this to be a multi-year project with one major task already accomplished, the approval of the conceptual drawing.

The Preservation is also working on a few “appearance” projects. This year you will see the restoration of the nine benches located throughout the course and the historic St. Andrews lantern in front of the clubhouse.

To view the entire progress report, click here.

Foxburg Country Club is located at Harvey Road, Foxburg, Pa.

Contributions to the 1887 Project can be mailed to Foxburg Golf Preservation, 1887 Project, P.O. Box 326, Foxburg, PA 16036. Checks may be made out to The Foxburg Golf Preservation (EIN 85-4259726), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible.

Visit www.1887project.org or email [email protected] for inquiries or additional information.

