Police Asking Public for Information After Troopers Discover Deceased Dog With Bullet Wound to Head in Garbage Bag

CONEWANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of animal cruelty that occurred in Conewango Township.

According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to the area of Stone Hill Road and Liberty Street in Conewango Township, Warren County, for a report of a deceased dog found in a garbage bag around 7:12 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Police say responding troopers observed a yellow labrador inside a garbage bag with an apparent bullet wound to its head.

The dog was wearing a cloth green collar with a dog bone-shaped buckle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.