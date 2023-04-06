 

Police Asking Public for Information After Troopers Discover Deceased Dog With Bullet Wound to Head in Garbage Bag

Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarCONEWANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of animal cruelty that occurred in Conewango Township.

According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to the area of Stone Hill Road and Liberty Street in Conewango Township, Warren County, for a report of a deceased dog found in a garbage bag around 7:12 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Police say responding troopers observed a yellow labrador inside a garbage bag with an apparent bullet wound to its head.

The dog was wearing a cloth green collar with a dog bone-shaped buckle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.


