Rimersburg Man Accused of Illegally Possessing Loaded Firearm Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Rimersburg man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Sligo Borough recently moved forward in court.

According to court documents, the following charge against 21-year-old Ashton Allen Bowser, of Rimersburg, was recently waived for court in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Misdemeanor 1

The above charge was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A criminal conference is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the District Attorney’s

Office in front of D.A. Drew Welsh.

Bowser is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of case:

State Police in Clarion obtained information on January 30 that Ashton Bowser had obtained a firearm and was possessing and transporting the firearm in a red-colored Hyundai Sedan in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

It was known that Bowser did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, the complaint states.

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of State Route 58 and Front Street, and Bowser related a firearm was in the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Bowser then consented to a search of the vehicle and a Taurus 9MM handgun was located in a gallon bucket in the trunk of the vehicle contained in a nylon pouch. The handgun was loaded with a clip in the gun and a separate clip containing ammunition, the complaint notes.

According to police, 30 rounds were located with the weapon.

Bowser was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on January 30 in front of District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

