Sara “Marion” Early, 80, of East Brady, passed away the morning of Wednesday April 5, 2023 in Marienville at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.

Born on September 18, 1942 in Butler County, Marion was the daughter of the late Robert James Early Sr and late Lucinda Jane Forrester Early.

She crocheted and made lucky knots which she gave to her friends for good luck. She enjoyed visiting with her many friends and playing scratch off lottery tickets.

Marion is survived by her sister, Ruth (Eugene) Wissinger, of Shelocta; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters: Dorothy Uncapher, Hazel Thompson, Delores Uncapher, and Florence Schrecongost; and five brothers: Robert II, Dana, George, Paul, and Archie.

Marion’s family wishes to extend special thanks to all of her loving caregivers especially Beth, Linda, Janet, Liz, and Lori.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Friday April 7, 2023 at the William F Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury, PA 16061.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday April 8, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral beginning at 9:30 am.

Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery, Hilliards.

