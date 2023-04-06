Shapiro Administration Highlights 2023 District 10 Construction Season Projects

INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is highlighting the regional projects anticipated to start or continue this year in its five-county District 10 region including Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways, and bridges is a top priority of the Shapiro administration. Wednesday’s announcement builds on Governor Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the Commonwealth safely.

“In addition to our annual maintenance projects in each county, we have several large-scale projects occurring this year that we’d like to highlight,” District 10 Executive Brian Allen said. “Improvements and enhancements are being made to our roadways and bridges in District 10 to ensure we provide safe roadways for our motorists.”

Notable ongoing projects this year include:

Armstrong County

Goheenville in Pine Township: Safety improvement project on 1.3 miles of Route 28/66 including roadway realignment, bridge replacements, the continuation of the truck climbing lane, and the addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads. Mascaro Contracting, Pittsburgh, PA. $16.6 million. Anticipated completion in fall 2024.

Butler County

Balls Bend in Middlesex Township: Major realignment project involving the addition of a travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. Also includes the construction of four new structures, realigned local road connections, jug handles, and a new signalized intersection at State Route 228 and Parks Road. Independence Excavating, Inc. of Independence, OH. $26.5 million. Anticipated completion in January 2025.

Three Degree Road Intersection in Adams, and Middlesex Townships: Safety improvement, including through lanes, turn lanes, and side road improvements. Also includes the addition of service roads for access control, jug handles, a soldier pile retaining wall, drainage, and guide rail upgrades, signal replacement, signage and pavement markings, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and two roundabouts. Independence Excavating, Inc. of Independence, OH. $55.8 million. Anticipated completion in November 2026.

Portersville Bridge replacement project over Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township: The new structure will be a two-span composite steel multi-girder bridge. J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., Mount Pleasant, PA. $6.3 million. Anticipated completion in Summer 2024.

Freedom Road widening, (Route 3020) Haines School Road to Commonwealth Drive in Cranberry Township: Project includes new signal installation, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and turn lanes. Gulisek Construction, LLC, of Mount Pleasant, PA. $9.9 million. Anticipated completion in summer 2023.

Indiana County

Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township: Widening and resurfacing Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacing the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek. Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mount Pleasant, PA. $19.8 million. Anticipated completion in winter 2023.

U.S. 422 Mentch Bridges eastbound/westbound replacement in Cherryhill Township: Replacing the eastbound and westbound bridges carrying U.S. 422 over Route 8016 (Ramp D) with vertical clearance improvements. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA. $7.6 million. Anticipated completion in spring 2024.

Notable projects that have begun or are beginning this year include:

Armstrong County: U.S. 422 Margaret Road intersection improvements in Plumcreek Township: Realigning and reconstructing part of U.S. 422 near the intersection of Route 2005 (Margaret Road/Cherry Run Road) and constructing a new bridge carrying U.S. 422 over Route 2005 and a new precast concrete box culvert for an unnamed tributary to Cherry Run. Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA. $26 million. Anticipated completion in summer 2025.

Jefferson County: U.S. 119 Punxsutawney South resurfacing in Young Township and Punxsutawney Borough: Resurfacing, patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, bituminous leveling and wearing courses and other miscellaneous construction on U.S. 119 from the Indiana/Jefferson County line to the intersection of Route 36. The project also includes the resurfacing of U.S. 119 in Punxsutawney Borough from the U.S. 119 intersection with Route 2017 to just west of Lions Club Road. The existing structure carrying U.S.119 over Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney Borough will undergo preservation work. Derry Construction of Latrobe, PA. $6.1 million. Anticipated completion in fall 2023.

Indiana County: Route 4005/4030 in White Township and Indiana Borough: Project includes replacing the structures carrying Marsh Run under Route 4005 (Wayne Avenue) and Route 4030 (Carter Avenue) with concrete box culverts. The Wayne Avenue replacement will be performed under traffic, while the Carter Avenue replacement will be done under detour. The project will also include resurfacing, pavement patching, minor drainage, installing ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signal upgrades, bituminous leveling and wearing courses, and other miscellaneous construction on:

– Business Route 422 from the U.S. 119 ramps to Indian Springs Road;

– Route 4005 (Wayne Avenue) from Route 4422 (Indian Springs Road) to Route 4030 (Carter Avenue);

– Route 4005 (Wayne Avenue) from Locust Street to Route 286 (Philadelphia Street);

– Route 4005 (North 4th Street) from Route 286 (Philadelphia Street) to Route 110; and

– Route 110 to the U.S. 119 interchange.

HRI, Inc of State College, PA. $11.9 million. Anticipated completion in fall 2024.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

