SPONSORED: Bunny Money Party Happening This Month at Faller’s Furniture & Mattress

Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-eren-li-7168883 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hop on over to Faller’s Furniture & Mattress and save with Bunny Money the entire month of April.

Save 10% or up to 40% on all in-stock purchases with Faller’s Furniture Bunny Money Party!

How it works:

  • Pick an egg from the basket
  • Discount will be from 10% or up to 40%
  • Discounts will be taken off the EVERYDAY LOW PRICE tag
  • Discounts picked must be used at the time of visit
  • Select the in-stock furniture, mattress, and accessories you want
  • Discount percentage will be deducted from your sales slip

OVER 1300 ITEMS IN-STOCK!

*Minimum Purchase of $499 required. Excludes previous purchases, special orders, and hot buys. Discounted pricing will vary. See Store for Details. Expires April 30, 2023. Buy it today, use it tonight, refers to customer pickup. Express delivery is also available.

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.


