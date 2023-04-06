BROOKVILLE Delivers First of Three Liberty NXT Streetcars to Portland Streetcar
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation (BROOKVILLE) delivered the first of three brand new Liberty® NXT Streetcars to Portland Streetcar expanding the Portland Streetcar fleet and allowing for more frequent and reliable service.
The 66-foot-long vehicles are part of a $13.6 million contract for the design and build of the three streetcars for the Portland Streetcar transit system as part of a joint procurement with Sound Transit.
The Portland Streetcars will include an eight-foot-wide car body with seating for up to 26 passengers, including four accessibility seats for passengers with bikes, wheelchairs, and the ability to comfortably transport more than 100 passengers. The new fleet will be ADA compliant with deployable bridge plates for easy boarding and nearly 70 percent low-floor available standing area.
“The City of Portland started the modern streetcar renaissance in the U.S. starting back in 2001, demonstrating the explosion of economic development that takes place around streetcar systems and has now become a true vital mode of transit in Portland,” said BROOKVILLE Executive Vice President, Joel McNeil.
“We are thrilled to now have the Liberty NXT Streetcar part of their system.”
BROOKVILLE will be delivering the remaining two vehicles in the coming months and looks forward to supporting Portland Streetcar and these vehicles long into the future.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
