Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 7 mph.
Sunday NightClear, with a low around 32.
MondaySunny, with a high near 64.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 39.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 46.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 49.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 78.

