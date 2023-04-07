Clarion Borough Council Forms Committee to Review Commissioners’ Appeal for Financial Stability of Emergency Services

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council addressed an appeal by Clarion County Commissioners to elected municipal officials for community support to ensure future emergency services operations.

The topic, which was addressed by council president Carol Lapinto during Clarion Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 4, was brought up after commissioners encouraged municipal leaders “to find a diligent and resourceful solution to aid our emergency providers by providing a sustainable funding solution.”

Like many other counties in Pennsylvania, it is difficult to attract and retain qualified emergency medical workers. The appeal regarding emergency services’ financial sustainability was included in a letter to all Clarion County Municipal elected officials dated March 28, 2023.

“Currently, our ambulance service providers are underfunded and struggling to recruit and retain qualified and skilled staff,” the letter stated. “These professionals are needed to provide timely responses to medical emergencies. By providing additional funding, our essential providers will be given the opportunity to adapt their services to the ever-changing and unpredictable healthcare environment. These changes impact patient access to life-saving health care services.”

According to a pamphlet on the future of emergency care in Clarion County, each municipality borough or township is responsible for ensuring that fire and medical services are provided within the municipality by the means and to the extent determined by the municipality, including the appropriate financial and administrative assistance for these services.

The remaining EMS services in Clarion County are provided by Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, East Brady Ambulance Service, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

All of the services offer memberships ranging from $75.00 to $60.00 per family.

All municipalities within Clarion County are encouraged to work with their solicitors to research and consider the Ross Township/Westview Borough model that includes five or six municipalities. This model creates an emergency medical service authority by resolutions within a county or possibly a multi-county area.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, Lapinto shared her concerns.

“Reading this letter…and you will see…the first thing I saw was (the) billing. I was very concerned because I didn’t know how the borough could take on another billing project,” Lapinto said. “But, I was told that this would be set up with a lot of municipalities, and the billing would be outsourced.”

Lapinto continued to explain the letter to both council members and residents in attendance.

“I asked, ‘Is it per individual or per household?’ And, it’s per household. But, here’s my question,” Lapinto said. “We have Liberty Towers and our senior complexes and rentals that have multiple dwellings. How are they going to handle that?”

“The other thing was students,” Lapinto continued. “I’ll be darned if I’ll go for anything to add any more cost to a student at (PennWest Clarion).”

Lapinto’s major theme in her explanation of the proposal was that she—and other members of the council—were left with a lot of questions.

“The other thing is that the municipality would be required to designate who their provider would be, and our provider right now is Clarion Hospital,” she noted. “So, would we collect this money and give it to the hospital? There are so many questions. I just gave it to our solicitor tonight to look at.”

Commissioner Ed Heasley said the solution is for municipalities to submit a letter of intent indicating their willingness to participate with fellow municipalities to establish a public safety authority. The second step is to form the authority by passing resolutions or ordinances within each municipality and exploring the option of joining a Regional Public Safety Authority.

“After discussing everything with Linda (LaVan-Preston), I’ve decided to form a committee to look at this,” Lapinto explained. “I’m going to ask Andy (Montana) to chair it, with Ben (Aaron), Scott (Sharrar), and Linda and I. Just to keep you informed and see where we are going with this.”

“The one thing that does bother me is if a municipality chooses not to participate with a regional authority, it would have to find another way to fulfill its obligation to provide EMS services, including operating and financing such provider,” Lapinto noted. “So, there are a lot of questions.

“Hopefully, we will get back to you when we know more. It’s going to be timely, and I think the best way to handle it would be with a committee who can find out what’s going on.”

Lapinto then felt compelled to share an allegation that the EMS system is being abused in the area.

“In talking with people in the know—this committee has been meeting for a long time—the abuse that people are using with these ambulances,” Lapinto stated.

“They’ll call…this came from a really reliable source…they will call and are taken to Clarion Hospital. Then, they go out the back door and go to Walmart. I think there has to be a way to stop that. That’s my own personal opinion.”

After discussing the topic a bit further, Lapinto opened the floor for any questions or concerns from members of the council or residents.

One concerned resident spoke up, saying, “Throwing more money at EMS does not necessarily solve the EMS problem. There are more issues (with) the EMS system than money can take care of.

“They’re having a problem getting people to come in,” the resident continued. That’s where the problem is. It seems like if you dangle a bunch of money in front of these people, they’re going to come back to work for you.”

Lapinto responded: “I think that’s one of the things they’re thinking, that they can come up with more money to make the EMT position more attractive.”

No action was taken on the matter.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Wilshire also contributed to this article.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Clarion County Looking for Emergency Services Financial Stability

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.