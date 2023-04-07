 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Layer Cake

Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The pecan filling will dazzle you!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup butter
1 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake:
1-1/4 cups canola oil
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs, room temperature
4 cups finely shredded carrots
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped pecans

Frosting:
3/4 cup butter, softened
6 ounces of cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, flour, and salt. Stir in cream; add butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted; bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Cool.

-In a large bowl, beat oil and sugar until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with eggs, beating well after each addition. Stir in carrots, raisins, and nuts.

-Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually beat in sugar until smooth. Spread filling between layers. Frost the side and top of the cake. Store in the refrigerator. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.