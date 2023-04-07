Clarion Man Accused of Criminal Trespass, Fleeing Police Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man accused of criminal trespass and fleeing police waived his hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Dustin Hawk, of Clarion, waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 4, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The following charges from an incident that occurred on March 6 were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Street in Clarion Borough around 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, for a report of a past domestic incident. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to the caller who had a laceration above her right eye with blood running down her face.

The victim stated that her boyfriend, Dustin Hawk, had punched her in the face at his apartment on South Street, the complaint indicates.

An officer asked the victim if she wanted an ambulance, and she refused. Officers took photographs of her injuries and asked her to write out a statement as to what happened.

The victim wrote the following statement:

“We was arguing back n forth on his roof I was yelling out window he punched me in my face. (A known female) was yelling, calling me a (expletive.) I called him a (expletive) and yelled some more. I had head out the window, he punched me in the face, I threw my phone at him.”

According to the complaint, officers searched for Hawk at several addresses, but he was unable to be located. Hawk did not answer phone calls.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck, officers arrested Hawk on an outstanding arrest warrant on Thursday evening, March 16.

“(Hawk) was a perp going into the residence, and he would not come to the door, so we went in after him,” Peck told exploreClarion.com.

Witnesses say several police cars blocked the streets as officers entered the home with their guns drawn.

Hawk was arraigned on Wednesday, March 16, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

(Photo and video courtesy of Nate Ragon.)

