Collision in Clarion Borough Causes Delays on South 7th Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to crash that occurred in Clarion Borough around noon on Thursday.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, for a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 7th Avenue and South Street, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 1:31 p.m.

