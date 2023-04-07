Crissman Dominant for Union/A-C Valley in Shutout Victory; Punxsutawney Remains Hot With Another Lopsided Triumph

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bailey Crissman was sharp, striking out 11 in a three-hit shutout as the Union/A-C Valley baseball team blanked Cranberry, 8-0, at Stern Field on Thursday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Bailey Crissman delivers a pitch against Cranberry/photo by Stephanie Crissman)

Crissman was also efficient, throwing 68 of his 99 pitches for strikes. He walked just one and hit two batters.

The Falcon Knights gave Crissman plenty of runs early, scoring twice in the bottom of the first and plating another run in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 lead.

Union/A-C Valley broke things open with a three-run fourth for a 6-0 lead.

Zach Cooper went 2 for 4 and also stole two bases for the Falcon Knights.

Chase Ruth has a single, double, and two RBIs. Sebastian Link also drove in a pair of runs for Union/A-C Valley (3-0).

CLARION 11, NORTH CLARION 0

Tanner Miller threw a one-hit shutout, striking out seven in five innings and Dawson Smail went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI to lead the Bobcats.

Clarion scored in every inning, taking a 1-0 lead after one and a 5-0 lead after three.

The Bobcats added four in the fourth and two in the fifth to trigger the mercy rule.

Matt Alston doubled and drove in two, Devon Lauer also had a pair of singles and Miller knocked in a pair for Clarion (3-1).

Hudson Irwin had the lone hit for North Clarion (0-3).

HICKORY 6, KARNS CITY 4

Trailing 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Gremlins scored four runs to cut the lead to one, but couldn’t launch another rally in a loss to the Hornets.

Michael Neff, Troy Nagel, and Mason Sherwin all drove in runs for Karns City (5-2) in the fourth.

Dennis Fedele picked up the win for Hickory (2-1). He went 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. All four runs charged to him were unearned.

MONITEAU 4, KEYSTONE 0

Brock Matthews struck out 11 in six innings as the Warriors gave up just two hits in a shutout win over the Panthers.

Dawson Cook struck out two in the seventh to finish off the victory for Moniteau (2-2).

Matthews, Derrik Creedon-Moyer, Blaine Jamison, and Ian Ross had RBIs for the Warriors. Ross had a double.

Drew Keth and Chaz Renninger singled for Keystone (0-2).

PUNXSUTAWNEY 15, MARION CENTER 1

The Chucks continued their hot start as Jake Sikora homered and drove in four and also got the win on the mound.

Sikora went four, striking out seven.

Punxsutawney scored five runs in each of the first, third, and fourth innings to trigger the mercy rule.

Josh Tyger went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored, and three RBIs for the Chucks, who are now 5-0.

Justin Miller also drove in two and Peyton Hetrick went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Punxsy.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 27, FOREST 0

Jake Smith went 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs, and Logan Lutz and Tommy Smith also had three-hit games as the Lions scored 19 runs in the first inning on the way to a three-inning win.

Lutz and Tommy Smith both drove in four for Clarion-Limestone.

Jack Craig and Jake Smith combined for a three-inning no-hitter.

