Danny J. Baker

Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-oIvc3cmk1owq5 (1)Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 4, 1968, in Franklin, to Joseph L. Baker and Janine C. Sheatz.

He was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School, where he found welding as his life’s passion and then enjoyed many years of working at Witherup Fabrication & Erection.

He was very close with his coworkers and the management there.

Danny attended the Cochranton Community Church and was a member of Boilermakers Local 154.

You would often find him outside caring for his yard and flowers, he especially loved azaleas.

He also enjoyed hunting or fishing.

He enjoyed collecting coins and had a special appreciation for antiques.

Above all else, Danny loved his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Joseph Baker and his wife, Michelle “Micky” of Polk; his mother, Janine Sheatz of Polk; his children, Raquel Baker and her significant other, James Marshall of Oil City, Nathan Deeter of Oil City, Danny Baker, Jr., Shaylee Baker, and Kya Baker all at home; his grandchildren, Mason McIntyre, Torin Wilson, and Sebastian Marshall, his siblings, Joe Baker of Franklin and Stacy Baker of Polk; and a special family friend, Kim Snyder of Polk.

Danny is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncle, Donald Baker.

Family and friends will be received at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 3pm – 7pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in Danny’s memory to Cochranton Community Church, 3993 E Church St, Cochranton, PA 16314 or The Kirtland Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Danny’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


