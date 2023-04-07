Forest Downs Clarion-Limestone Behind Dietrich’s Big Day; A-C Valley/Union Edges Cranberry in Slugfest

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Faith Dietrich hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Forest softball team to a 9-8 win over Clarion-Limestone on Thursday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Jenna Dunn makes a pitch against Forest/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Dietrich went 3 for 4 with five RBIs in the win. She also had a double and a triple for the Fires, who led 5-1 after the first inning.

But Clarion-Limestone clawed back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second on a three-run triple by Jenna Dunn to make it 5-4.

The Lions tied the game at 5-5 with a run in the bottom of the third and grabbed a 7-5 lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Dunn and Alyssa Wiant.

Forest, though, knotted the game again at 7-7 with two runs of its own in the top of the fifth.

Again it was Dietrich, who doubled in two.

Clarion-Limestone regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a fielding error, setting up Dietrich’s dramatics in the top of the seventh.

Forest pitcher Izzy Flick was able to get out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh.

With two outs, Jade Terrana singled and Jesalyn Girt followed with a double, but Terrana was held at third.

Flick then got a groundout to end the game.

Madison McFarland went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored for Forest (2-0). Flick got the win, striking out six in seven innings.

Dunn had a big afternoon for C-L, driving in four.

Wiant went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jocalyn Henry went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lions.

Girt and Samantha Simpson also doubled for C-L (0-3).

A-C VALLEY/UNION 12, CRANBERRY 11

Maddy Dehart went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Kya Wetzel went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Falcon Knights won a wild one over Cranberry.

Mackenzie Parks also had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, and four runs scored. Parks also got the win, striking out four in seven innings.

Rylan Strauser doubled and drove in three and Lexi Bauer and Alivya Hartzell each had two hits for A-C Valley/Union.

Reyna Watson went 3 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs for Cranberry, which led 6-1 after two innings and 8-1 heading into the bottom of the third.

But A-C Valley/Union scored five in the bottom of the third to get back in the game and four more in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 10-10.

The Berries scored a run in the top of the seventh before A-C Valley/Union scored twice in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win.

