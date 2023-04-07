Funk Moving to Jefferson County Economic Development Director Position



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jessica Funk, an economic development specialist with the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), will be leaving her job at the end of the month for a new position as director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Council.

Funk worked as the Clarion Blueprint Community Manager before her current position at CCEDC.

Funk has a MA degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University in California, now UMass Global – Online Nonprofit University.

She also has a BA in Communication and a BS in Creative Writing from Slippery Rock University.

“CCEDC has not advertised my position, and they are reorganizing internally to see what the position might look like–if it’s going to be what I do now or maybe something else, but that should come out in the next couple of weeks,” Funk said.

CCEDC Executive Director Jarred Heuer and Funk recently revealed plans to seek a Main Street Program in which Funk would serve as Main Street Manager. Although Funk is departing, she said the program would continue to move forward in some capacity.

“They are still figuring out internally how they’re going to handle that, but the goal is to still move forward in some capacity. Jared will announce more on that when he’s ready.”

In terms of accepting the new position, Funk said, “I think it was just a great opportunity for me to advance my career. It’s a step up to be a director and for just the general betterment of myself.

“To be a director of anything is a challenge. I’m from Clarion, and it’s a lot easier for me to navigate through the social circles here, and I know a lot more people here. Moving over to Jefferson County, I’ll be trying to learn the ropes over there and help in any way that I can.”

