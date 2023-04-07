Investigation Launched into Suspected Child Abuse of 5-Year-Old in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been instituted into a suspected child abuse case that happened over a four-year period in Toby Township.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, April 6, the station received a report of suspected child abuse in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the abuse occurred sometime between April 26, 2011, and April 25, 2015.

The victim is a five-year-old female.

No further details were released.

This investigation continues.

