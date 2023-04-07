Local Woman Conned Out of Over $300 in Online Scam

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was swindled out of over $300.00 in an online scam.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft by deception relating to an online scam. The incident occurred at a residence located on U.S. Route 322 and Gray Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say $322.08 was stolen from the victim’s checking account sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, and Monday, April 3.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

