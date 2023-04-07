 

Local Woman Conned Out of Over $300 in Online Scam

Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

work-g3a21dc460_1920 (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was swindled out of over $300.00 in an online scam.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft by deception relating to an online scam. The incident occurred at a residence located on U.S. Route 322 and Gray Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say $322.08 was stolen from the victim’s checking account sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, and Monday, April 3.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, April 6, 2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

