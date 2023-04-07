Lynette Thompson, 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023 at her home.

She was born on September 7, 1950 in New Bethlehem, Armstrong County.

Lynette was a homemaker and after living together for 20 years she married her soulmate, best friend, and companion, Arthur Thompson, who preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.

They spent many happy years together.

Lynette was a crochet wizard and loved to play bingo with her friends.

She was a kind soul, with a very deep heart.

Her love of family was strong, but sometimes it backfires, and in Lynette’s case, very unfortunate.

She had no children or family to speak of, living a life without a mother figure in her life; Lynette struggled with many emotions.

Lynette was deserving of all the love with a heart that overflowed.

She is now free of the chaos of this world, and with her beloved Art.

Survivors include three nieces and nephews, Jason Thompson, Heather Powell and Kate McGill; six great nieces and nephews, Malia Hollenbaugh, KayLea Powell, Gabriel Powell, Leviticus Powell, Remington Powell, Kinsly Thompson; one brother in law, Bruce (Alison) Thompson; a step sister-in-law, Crystal (Andy) Dechant and their children.

Lynette was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Art.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in the funeral home.

Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

