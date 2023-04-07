Mary Acklin Sears, 61, formerly of Bloomington, IN, passed away April 3, 2023 in Seneca, PA with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was born in Oil City, PA on May 6, 1962.

She grew up in Siverly and was Siverly tough by all means.

She was the youngest child of the late Sherwood D. and Anna Marie (Gregory) Acklin.

She graduated from Oil City High School.

Mary’s first job was at Hills in Cranberry.

After she left there, Mary worked in banking for over 24 years at J.P. Morgan Chase in Bloomington, Indiana.

She held various positions at the bank over those years.

She was married to the former Everett Dale Sears and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2016.

Mary loved to drink Pepsi, and all of her nieces and nephews (and grand nieces and nephews) had their first sip of the beverage before they could walk.

She loved all the Pittsburgh sports teams and watched or texted about the games with family.

Even when she lived in Bloomington Indiana she would wear a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to work where everyone else had on Indiana Colts jerseys.

She also loved to sing and dance to John Cougar Mellencamp and would love going to concerts with her brother-in-law, Ray.

She was a life-long fan of General Hospital and continued watching until her passing.

She and her sister Barb would also binge watch NCIS when they got the chance.

Surviving are two siblings, Barbara (Ray) Feroz of Seneca, and Michael Acklin, and a sister-in-law Paula Acklin.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Christopher (Rie) Feroz of San Francisco, Matthew (Ericka) Feroz of Seneca, Elizabeth (Andrew) Marano of Pittsburgh, Kathleen (Matthew) Casamento of Pittsburgh, Jennifer (Brian) Smith of Franklin, Timothy McMahon of Franklin, Leanne (Mike Bush) Acklin of Erie, Carrie Acklin and Amy Guth (Dave) of Oil City.

Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Also Mary is survived by her mother-in-law, Judy Clowers, sister-in-laws Cathy Clowers and Patty (Brad) Biehl, and brother-in-law Clyde Clowers, all from Bloomington, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Marie Acklin, Beth McMahon Wilson, Bill Acklin and nephew Billy Acklin.

She fiercely loved her family and they loved her back.

Her brother Mike and sister Barb took such good care of her in her final months.

Also, the family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the VNA Hospice Program for all of their care, love, and compassion this past year, especially her nurse, Greg Hazlett.

We now know she’s another Angel protecting us from above.

There will be a visitation on Friday, April 14 from 6pm to 8pm at the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Father John Miller, pastor of Oil City Catholic Community, presiding.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice program.

Reinsel Funeral home in Oil City is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.

