Pickup Crashes into Ditch Off Route 66

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a pickup recently crashed into a ditch off State Route 66 in Redbank Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, April 6, this crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, March 31, on State Route 66, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 36-year-old Amy J. Watkins, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south in a 2020 RAM truck and attempted to turn right onto Swartfager Road. However, she failed to turn onto the roadway, traveled off the right (west) shoulder, and struck a ditch.

The vehicle came to final rest in the ditch with its rear end partially blocking the southbound shoulder and lane of Route 66.

Watkins and two passengers—28-year-old Christopher M. Hetrick and 26-year-old Raymond B. Majoy, both of Brookville—were not injured.

Watkins and Hetrick were using seat belts; however, it is unknown if Majoy was using a seat belt, police say.

According to police, Watkins was charged with a traffic violation.

