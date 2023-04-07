SPONSORED: Happy Hour Happening Every Friday & Saturday at Trails to Ales II Production & Events Center

 

Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Trails to Ales IIFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Spring is here and Trails to Ales II is celebrating with Happy Hour every Friday and Saturday.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Happy Hour will feature half-off beer prices and $1.00 off mixed drinks. You can also enjoy a complimentary basket of house-made-seasoned trail chips and salsa.

Happy Hour only applies to Trails to Ales II location at 422 12th Street, Franklin, Pa.

Stop in after work or go early for one of their great band lineups, enjoy the outside fireplaces, and play some cornhole!

Trails II

Trails to Ales II Hours:
Friday & Saturday: 4:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m

Trails to Ales II is your local Hometown Brewery with excellent entertainment, fun, and 16 in-house brews on tap!

For more information visit TrailstoAlesBrewery.com and Facebook.com/pg/TrAilstoAlesBrewery.

trails II logo


